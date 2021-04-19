Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,883 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $30,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,423,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 433,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,372 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.93. 5,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,303. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.54. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

