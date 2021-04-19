Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $274.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,436. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $167.07 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.33.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

