Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 36,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,704,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.8% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $530,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $269.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,206. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

