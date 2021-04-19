Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 599,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical accounts for 2.4% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $53,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after purchasing an additional 128,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock worth $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

WLK stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.06. 5,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.25. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $97.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.13%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

