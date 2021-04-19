Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC owned 0.22% of Rockwell Automation worth $68,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $76,115,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,650,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,639,000 after acquiring an additional 215,175 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 718,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,305,000 after acquiring an additional 189,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 830.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 202,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 180,684 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $265.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

