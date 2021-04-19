Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) Short Interest Up 32.5% in March

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FAII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the March 15th total of 943,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

FAII stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,083,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06. Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,763,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,000.

About Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

