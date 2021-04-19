Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $89.24 on Thursday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $93.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.90). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $350.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

