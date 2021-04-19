Fountain Reaches Market Cap of $939,437.90 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last seven days, Fountain has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. Fountain has a market cap of $939,437.90 and approximately $9,143.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain (FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

