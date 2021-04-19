FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

FOXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.68. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of FOX by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 51,551 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in FOX by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 412,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

