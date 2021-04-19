Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.73 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 313.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,584 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

