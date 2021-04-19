Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 52.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,653 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 736,350.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 53,760,919 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 53,753,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,978,663 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $910,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954,358 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,365,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,466,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,652,639 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,921 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,857,825 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,115,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.23. 532,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,914,238. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -429.40 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,946,612.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,128,794 shares of company stock worth $74,168,434 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FCX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

