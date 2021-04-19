FUD.finance (FUD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,124.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $20.27 or 0.00035568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUD.finance has a market cap of $478,679.32 and approximately $5,124.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00090124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $383.12 or 0.00672401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00042780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

