Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 18.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.60 to $15.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Funko has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.54.

Funko stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Funko by 7.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Funko by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

