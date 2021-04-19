Gala Tops One Day Volume of $315,048.00 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $161.43 million and $315,048.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00066258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00089669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.20 or 0.00644242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.91 or 0.06664630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

GALA is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

