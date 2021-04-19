GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

GME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $37.06.

GME opened at $154.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.98. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

