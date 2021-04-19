GateToken Reaches Market Capitalization of $242.60 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $242.60 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.19 or 0.00005709 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00064815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00089086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00628002 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,597.62 or 0.06445445 BTC.

About GateToken

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,130,567 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

