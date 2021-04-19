Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 8,191 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.06.

NYSE:PANW opened at $366.65 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.33 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.24.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.