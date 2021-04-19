Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hologic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,280,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Hologic by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.87.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

