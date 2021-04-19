Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.36 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,796 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,878,000. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.37.

NYSE DELL opened at $101.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average is $75.79.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $7,549,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,570,753.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

