Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 78.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 193,143 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after buying an additional 1,299,992 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after buying an additional 346,593 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 5,432.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETR stock opened at $106.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $113.36. The stock has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.04.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

