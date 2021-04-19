Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 6,816 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Shares of PODD opened at $297.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.51. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $164.40 and a 52-week high of $298.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

