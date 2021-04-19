Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Down 9.2%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shares traded down 9.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.37 and last traded at $9.38. 21,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 694,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

GATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

