Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

GECFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Gecina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gecina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF remained flat at $$144.61 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16. Gecina has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $159.40.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

