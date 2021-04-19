GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) CEO Acquires $99,999.60 in Stock

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) CEO Derek E. Dewan bought 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GEE Group stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.58. 5,718,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,793. GEE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.20. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of GEE Group by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

