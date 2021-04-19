Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,883 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

