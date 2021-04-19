Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miramar Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in Broadcom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $478.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Broadcom from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

