Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in CSX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 14,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $98.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a one year low of $58.80 and a one year high of $99.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

