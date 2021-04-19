Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,715 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Genpact by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,147 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $90,946.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,010,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,143,747. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.88.

Shares of G opened at $44.73 on Monday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $950.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.56%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

