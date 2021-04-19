Gentarium Tops 1-Day Volume of $78.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $165,854.84 and approximately $78.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gentarium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gentarium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00066955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00284582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004262 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028264 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.61 or 0.00728253 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,187.95 or 1.00208279 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.00869558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Gentarium Coin Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,288,065 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io.

Gentarium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.