GeyserCoin (GSR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 19th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a market cap of $29,601.53 and approximately $9.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122,589.01 or 2.20203606 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 977.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,475,648 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.