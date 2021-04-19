GlaxoSmithKline plc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $37.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.54. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $43.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

