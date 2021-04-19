Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

NYSEARCA RWR opened at $98.98 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.72 and a fifty-two week high of $99.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.61.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

