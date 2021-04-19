Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 48.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $12,842,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 218,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,050,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 1,398,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 78,226 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $6.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.20. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The company’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

