Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,329,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $105.98 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.95.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

