Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 140 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.73 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $72.32 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.04.

