Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 371 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,903,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nucor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,123,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,749,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nucor by 148.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 437,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 261,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Nucor by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.18.

In other news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $3,672,301.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,640 shares of company stock worth $10,290,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $79.50 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.41.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

