goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$185.00 by Analysts at Cormark

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$140.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.50.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$149.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$99.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64. goeasy has a twelve month low of C$35.26 and a twelve month high of C$151.01.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 10.3100006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is an increase from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. goeasy’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at C$8,682,929.92. Also, Director Sean Morrison sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.34, for a total transaction of C$63,167.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,988,371.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

