Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Earns Underperform Rating from Bank of America

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $8,621,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,088 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 313,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 232,288 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Golar LNG by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.