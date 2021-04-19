Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Sold by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.8% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $63.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $55.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

