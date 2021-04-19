Good Works Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 19th

Good Works Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GWACU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Good Works Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWACU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Good Works Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.99.

Good Works Acquisition Company Profile

Good Works Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

