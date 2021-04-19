Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $107.05 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $41.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.72 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.12.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.72 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 36,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $4,776,743.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 333,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,906,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 15,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $2,289,462.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 497,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,149,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,665,636. 63.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 88.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 74.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

