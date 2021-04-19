GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 159 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $122,675,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,209,000 after acquiring an additional 890,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,749,000 after acquiring an additional 420,890 shares during the period. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 682.2% in the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 419,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 365,521 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,342,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 181,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $72.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.22 and a 12-month high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

