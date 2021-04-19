GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,361 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.44.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $160.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day moving average of $152.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.50 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

