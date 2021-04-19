GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $337,000 Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock worth $13,260,036. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of AVGO opened at $478.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $468.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.80 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

