GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 226 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.34. The company has a market cap of $337.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $822,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

