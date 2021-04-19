GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 270 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in The York Water were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The York Water by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The York Water by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Get The York Water alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. The stock has a market cap of $678.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Analysts forecast that The York Water Company will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.