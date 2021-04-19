GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other Quidel news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $128.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.73.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

