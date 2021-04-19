GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $186,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 20,128 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 220,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 129,800 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $312.29 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.25 and a 12-month high of $313.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.36 and a 200-day moving average of $259.36.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

