Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Upgraded by DA Davidson to Buy

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. DA Davidson currently has $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $948.16 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Construction will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

