Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GPK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after buying an additional 537,008 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 942.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 258,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 269,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

